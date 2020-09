In this report, CHIBUZO UKAIBE writes on the task before the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde to rebuild the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-west. The task of managing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South-west falls on the shoulders of the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, being the only serving PDP […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper