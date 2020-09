By Ejike Ejike, Abuja Ahead of the forthcoming Edo gubernatorial election slated to hold on Saturday, 19th September, 2020, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59PM on Friday, 18th September, 2020 – 6pm on Saturday, 19th September, 2020. Force PRO, Frank Mba stated that the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper