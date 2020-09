LANW Partners Christian Aid, Disbursed N25.6m To 581 Vulnerable People In 4 LGAs Of Kaduna State

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW) a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) in partnership with Christian Aid Nigeria with support from UKAID has disbursed N25.6 million to 581 poor and vulnerable households in 16 communities from Makarfi, Kachia, Kaura and Kajuru Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kaduna State to cushion the impact of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper