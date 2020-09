Inter Miami has signed former Argentina international striker Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus, the club has announced. Higuain, 32, will join the MLS side co-owned by David Beckham as a designated player, joining Rodolfo Pizarro and Matias Pellegrini as the team’s highest-paid squad members. “First of all, I want to thank Inter Miami for the effort […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper