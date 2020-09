Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second successive season. He becomes only the third player, after Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon, to earn the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year award in the same season. Antetokounmpo, 25, received 85 of the 101 first-place votes and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper