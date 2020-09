Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki, has won the governorship election conducted in Edo State on Saturday. He polled a total of 307,955 votes to beat his closest rival, Pastor Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 223,691 votes. Obaseki’s votes showed a difference of 84,336 votes […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper