Edo: Independent Observers Laud Nigerian Army, Others Over Peaceful Conduct Of Polls

A group of independent observers at the just concluded Edo State Governorship election has described the Nigerian Army and other security operatives as “worthy partners of democracy” over the peaceful conduct of the exercise. The Independent Election Monitoring Observers, consisting of civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations and the media said the presence of “professional” troops […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
