By AZA MSUE, Kaduna Thousands of mourners on Sunday evening attended the prayers of the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Dr. Shehu Idris at his palace in Zaria. The Emir died in the early hours of Sunday at 44 Army Reference hospital, Kaduna after a brief illness. Dignitaries and the late Emir’s subjects filled the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper