Tottenham have re-signed Wales forward Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid on a year-long loan. Bale, 31, left Spurs for a then world record £85m in 2013 and went on to score more than 100 goals and win four Champions Leagues with Real. He originally joined Tottenham as a 17-year-old from Southampton in 2007 […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper