House of Representatives Member representing Sumaila/Takai Federal constituency of Kano state, Hon. Shamsudeen Dambazau has joined other leaders to described the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris as a National Loss to Northern Nigeria. In a condolence statement, Hon Dambazau said he received the news of the death of the Emir with deep shock. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper