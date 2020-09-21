World Clean Up Day: CWED Sensitizes Mando Community, Engages In Market Clean Up

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN Kaduna A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Centre for Water and Environment Development (CWED) at the weekend embacked on sensitization campaign in Mando community of Igabi local government area of Kaduna State as part of activities to mark the World cleanup day annually celebrated every 19th September. CWED took the campaign particularly to traders in […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers World Clean Up Day: CWED Sensitizes Mando Community, Engages In Market Clean...