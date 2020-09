The immediate past Governor of Gombe State Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo OON (Talban Gombe) has on Wednesday visited Zaria to paid condolence over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris. Dankwambo arrived in company of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Mukhtar Ramalan Yero (Dallatun Zazzau), former Member of House of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper