By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri Seven days the demise of Emir of Biu, Alhaji Umar Mustapha Aliyu Biu, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has appointed his son, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Mustapha the new Emir of Biu. The new Emir of Biu until his appointment was the Midala of Biu and district head of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper