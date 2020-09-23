APBN Wants Govt To Jettison Use Of Foreign Professionals In Projects

By Michael Oche, The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has explained the need for government at all levels in Nigeria to jettison the use of foreign professionals when executing developmental projects and when seeking solutions to problems in the country. President, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Chief Olumuyiwa Alade Ajibola FNSE, while speaking […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
