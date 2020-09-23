INEC Should Use Ondo Governorship, Other Bye-Elections To Increase CV — Afenifere





The Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct free and fair elections in the forthcoming Ondo Governorship poll and other bye-elections in the south-west. The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper