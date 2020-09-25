TETFUND’s Paradigm Shift In Tertiary Institutions Development

By
Headliners
-
4



One vital area that the government must give priority attention to in the renewed vigour for over all development is the institutionalisation of Monitoring and Evaluation process. This has long been accepted as a global developmental practice with measurable outcomes. Developmental interventions by government institutions must therefore provide the needed outcome to justify the amount […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR