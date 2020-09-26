Our Investment In Tourism Sector Will Drive Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery, Says Obaseki

By
Headliners
-
2



The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will invest in the tourism sector of the state to attract local and international investors to drive post-coronavirus (COVID-19) economic recovery. Obaseki gave the assurance on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27, each year. According to the governor: […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

