Our Investment In Tourism Sector Will Drive Post-COVID-19 Economic Recovery, Says Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that his administration will invest in the tourism sector of the state to attract local and international investors to drive post-coronavirus (COVID-19) economic recovery. Obaseki gave the assurance on the occasion of the World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27, each year. According to the governor: […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
