Ex- Sports Minister Awards Varsity Scholarship To Winners Of Spelling Competition

By Abdullahi Olesin , Ilorin Former Minister for Sports, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, has awarded scholarships to six students that emerged winners of a spelling competition in Ilorin, Kwara state. The competition organized by the Saving Dreams Foundation was sponsored by the former minister. Abdullahi announced university scholarship for the three winners in the Senior Secondary […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
