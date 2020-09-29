The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development have launched an innovative new initiative that will leverage the power of entrepreneurship to improve agricultural outcomes in Nigeria. The initiative which is a five year, $16.6 million innovative Feed the Future Nigeria Agricultural Extension and Advisory Services Activity, will […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
USAID, FG Launch $16.6m New Initiative To Improve Agriculture In Nigeria