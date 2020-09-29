The Coalition of Northern Civil Society Organisations have urged the Nigerian military to sustain its current onslaught against terrorists in northern Borno. According to the CSOs, the recent attacks by the sect is a propaganda attempt, born out of desperation to remain relevant amidst massive success by the troops. Speaking at a press conference on […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Zulum: Sustain Onslaught Against Terrorists In Northern Borno, Northern CSOs Urge Military