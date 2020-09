Peace be upon you as I write a chronicled citation, Of the birth and the history of the Nigerian Nation. First, The ‘Bantu,’ ‘Nok,’ ‘Opi Nsukka’ laid a foundation. Then came the ‘Borno Caliphate’ and ‘Ijaw kingdom’ creation. The existence of 13 farming families brought much civilization, Before Europeans made contact in the 1450 duration. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper