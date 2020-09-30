Innovative Financing key To Closing Funding Gap For SDGs Post-COVID-19  – Jobome

By SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH, Executive Director, Risk Management Division, Access Bank PLC, Dr Gregory Jobome, has called for the adoption of a range of non-traditional mechanisms to raise additional funds for development aid. Jobome made this known while addressing delegates at the 1st World Development Finance Forum (WDDF) which held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Jobome […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
