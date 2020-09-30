N2.67bn School Feeding Money Not Diverted By Minister, ICPC Clarifies





By Ejike Ejike, Abuja The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has clarified that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq did not divert the reported N2.67 billion found in private account. Spokesperson, ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, in a statement, said a segment of the speech delivered by […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper