Financial Inclusion Drive: FirstBank Disburses Over 17BN Loans Through FirstAdvance

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services provider, recently announced that loans in over the sum of 17 billion naira have been disbursed to individuals, across the country. The loan disbursement is carried-out through FirstAdvance, its digital lending solution. FirstAdvance is designed to offer a convenient and easy access to cash for […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
