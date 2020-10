By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, Abuja The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary. The SA MEDIA to the Ministry, Ikem Anibeze said in a statement made available to newsmen in abuja that Farouq thanked the President for the creation of […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper