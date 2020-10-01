Nigeria @ 60: Gov Fintiri Tasks Politician To Advance Peace, Democracy

By
Headliners
-
2



By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has tasked politicians to  advance democracy, peace and prosperity for development of the country. Fintiri in a message Thursday to mark Nigeria at 60, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of commemorating the nations Independence Day.  “It is with great pleasure that I extend congratulations to […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

