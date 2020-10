Professor Muhammadu Ahmad Abdulazeez is the incumbent vice chancellor of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi. In this interview with HARUNA MOHAMMED, Abdulazeez, a professor of physics and Fellow Nigerian Institute of Physics (FNIP), speaks on scholarships in the university system, the controversial IPPIS, funding and how universities could leverage on agriculture and ICT […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper