The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Limited, Engr (Dr) Faruk Usman, Dr Victor Adegboyegba Awe, Chairman and Chief Executive Victory Chemical Industries Limited, Dr (Mrs) Beatrice Ifeanyi Igwe, Bursar of University of Calabar and others were honoured by the European American University with a honorary Doctoral Degrees in Lagos […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper