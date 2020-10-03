The Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila has assured the nation that the commission is now better positioned to contribute more meaningfully towards the generation of employment for the teeming youths and funds for developmental projects of the Federal Government. Gabajabiamila, in his Independence Message to the stakeholders in the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Lottery Commission To Generate More Jobs, Wealth For Nigerians – Gbajabiamila