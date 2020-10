By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, The Platinum Mortgage Bank Limited is pleased to announce its recent appointment of Mohammed Dikko Abubakar CFR, FCE, FCPA, FCAI, FIIPS, NPM, PSC, MNI (rtd) as the new board chairman of the organization. PMBL whose sole mission is to improve the welfare of Nigerians through the provision of efficient stress-free and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper