Youths Hold Recital Forum, ‘Breathe One Nigeria’, to Reflect on Nigeria At 60

Youths, under the auspices of ‘Breathe One Nigeria’, on Thursday night staged a recital forum for poetry, spoken-word and songs in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) to reflect on Nigeria’s 60th Independence anniversary. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that selected youths, drawn from different backgrounds, took their turns to give “electrifying” performances, while others […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
