The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has condemned the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force. A statement by the special adviser (media) to the Deputy Senate President, Yomi Odunuga, said Omo-Agege expressed concern over the incessant cases of extrajudicial killings, harassment, illegal arrest and extortion […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper