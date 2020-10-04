Our Vision Is To Help Fill Nigeria’s $136bn Telecom Infrastructure Gap – Abu

Nigeria telecom companies have faced challenges while deploying infrastructure from both government agencies and communities, have things improved? Truly, many challenges are bedeviling the sector. There are the social problems: theft, vandalism, community issues and so on. And also, there are the business environment issues: multiple taxation, unfavourable or harsh government policies, forex scarcity and […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Our Vision Is To Help Fill Nigeria’s $136bn Telecom Infrastructure Gap –...