The Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Nigeria in Japan, Tope Elias-Fatile, has congratulated Nigeria for its 60th independence and 60 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and Nigeria. The envoy who gave the double congratulations in his message to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary in Abuja yesterday, was optimistic about improved relations between the two countries. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Nigeria Chargé d’Affaires In Japan Expresses Optimism For Improved Relations