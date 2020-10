Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Tuesday, announced the donation of N5 million and a three-bedroom bungalow to the winner of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba popularly known as Laycon. He also appointed him as the Youth Ambassador of the state. Abiodun made the announcement when he played host to Agbelesebioba, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper