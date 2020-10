Manchester United have signed former Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani on a free transfer. Cavani joined PSG from Napoli in 2013 and helped them win six Ligue 1 titles The 33-year-old Uruguay international, who left PSG at the end of June, has signed a one-year contract. Cavani has scored 341 goals in 556 club matches, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper