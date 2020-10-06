N-Power: Ministry Urges Omitted Beneficiaries To Report To States’ Focal-person For Verification 

By Blessing Bature-Akpakpan, The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has directed Batches A and B Beneficiaries of the N-Power Programme who were earlier omitted from Payment of their stipends to report to their various State Focal Persons for verification and re-validation. Farouq said in a statement issued to newsmen by […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
