Over 3m Nigerian Children Not Immunised – FG

The federal government yesterday, said that over 3million Nigerian children are yet to be immunised against various communicable diseases. National facilitator for Modified Integrated Medical Outreach Programme, Hadeza Jibril gave the figure during the flag-off ceremony of the programme organised by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency in collaboration with the Cross River State government. […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
