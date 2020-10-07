The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N1.8billion for the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), to procure and install automotive/mechatronics equipment in special centers in six geopolitical zones of the country. Addressing State House correspondents shortly after the virtual FEC meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Industry, Trade […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers FEC Approves N1.8bn For NADDC’s Automotive Training, Service Centres