FG Orders Probe Of Alleged N2.67bn School Feeding Fraud

BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, The federal government has ordered a full-scale investigation into the N2.67 billion payment made to some federal colleges for school feeding during the COVID-19 lockdown, which was allegedly found in individual accounts. Recall that Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) recently reported that the sum of N2.67 billion released to […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
