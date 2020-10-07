FG Orders Probe Of Alleged N2.67bn School Feeding Fraud

By
Headliners
-
5



BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, The federal government has ordered a full-scale investigation into the N2.67 billion payment made to some federal colleges for school feeding during the COVID-19 lockdown, which was allegedly found in individual accounts. Recall that Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC) recently reported that the sum of N2.67 billion released to […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR