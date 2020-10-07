Oxfam Improves Food Security In Rural Communities In Nigeria





By Ernest Nzor, Abuja Oxfam, an international non-governmental organisation, has been able to improve food security and livelihoods of vulnerable households in rural communities of Kebbi and Adamawa States through its PROACT Project. The Pro Resilience Action (PROACT) Project refers to Participatory Review of progress made by Adamawa and Kebbi States/LGAs on OGP/Fiscal Transparency/Inclusive budgeting. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper