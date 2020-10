By AZA MSUE, Kaduna Senator representing Zone one district of Kaduna state, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has congratulated the newly appointed Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, appointed by the Kaduna state government. While saluting the courage and wisdom behind Governor Nasir El-Rufai choice of Ambassador Bamalli to succeed the late Emir Shehu Idris, the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper