By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Ejike Ejike, Abuja and TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure President Muhammadu Buhari declared yesterday that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State is peaceful, transparent and credible. President Buhari also assured the electorate in Ondo of adequate security to forestall any […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper