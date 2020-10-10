CRS Nigeria Trains 1,130 Town Announcers On ITN Mass Campaign in Adamawa





By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola The Catholic Relief Services in collaboration with the Adamawa State Ministry of Health, National Malaria Elimination Programme and other implementing partners, have trained 1,130 Town Announcers, for the forthcoming House-to House mass distribution of insecticide treated nets (ITNs) in Adamawa state. The Announcers drawn from the 226 political wards are to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper