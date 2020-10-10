North Central People’s Forum (NCPF) has lamented the continuous neglect by different governments despite immense contributions to Nigeria’s development. The group said this yesterday when its members visited a former Nigerian senator, Iyorchia Ayu, in his Abuja residence to brief him about activities of the organisation. They reiterated commitment to refocuse on repositioning the zone […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers North Central Peoples’ Forum Decries Neglect Of Region