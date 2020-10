The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of seven passengers involved in a road accident at Gbatse Village in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue. FRSC Public Enlightenment Officer in the state, DRC Joyce Akura, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone in Makurdi the incident occurred along Ugbema-Adikpo […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper