KIMPACT Development Initiative (KDI) and the Coordinator For The Ondo State Nigeria Election Violence Report (NEVR) have hailed the peaceful conduct of the Ondo State governorship election in its preliminary report released to the media. In a statement and interview held with its Executive Director, Bukola Idowu, Kimpact applauded the citizens of Ondo State who […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Election Observers, KIMPACT, NEVR Hail INEC, Security Agencies Over Ondo Election