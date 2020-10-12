Xploits, Access Bank Donate Hand Washing Devices To Abuja Schools

As part of its contributions towards the safe reopening of schools, Xploits Consulting Limited in collaboration with Access Bank Plc over the weekend, donated hand washing devices to 10 selected schools in Bwari and Kuje area councils respectively. The schools include: Junior secondary school Dawaki; Government Day Secondary School Dutse; Government Day Secondary School Bwari; […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
