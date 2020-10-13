BREAKING: #EndSARS Protest: Security Operatives Take Over Rivers Govt House, Other Strategic Locations

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt Security operatives, especially the Nigeria Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have taken over the two main entrances into the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt, following threats by organizers of the #EndSARS protest to go ahead with the protest. The state government had in […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers BREAKING: #EndSARS Protest: Security Operatives Take Over Rivers Govt House, Other Strategic...