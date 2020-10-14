Meplaylist Boosts Catalogue By 7m Tracks In New FUGA, Symphonic deal





By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, MePlaylist, the Nigerian-born international streaming platform has confirmed a new distribution deal with FUGA & Symphonic, boosting its catalogue by 7 million tracks. Newly appointed executive committee members of Meplaylist, Mathew Knowles and Michael Kay Kiladejo announced the distribution partnership with FUGA and Symphonic in a statement issued on Wednesday by Edward […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper